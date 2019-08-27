Bills international star taking sudden stardom in stride

Christian Wade knows the Bills locker room is rooting for him.

However, he said on Monday he hasn’t noticed how much his preseason big plays have made him a bit of a cult hero for fans in Buffalo. And beyond.

“Obviously, I’ve seen support in my social media and people saying they’ve been keeping a keen eye on the Bills,” Wade said. “But for me, I’ve just focused on working hard.”

Wade was always confident his physical skill set would give him a good chance to be competitive in the NFL.

The mental game is also improving. The “tunnel vision”, as he puts it, to make sure he remembered each play and where to line up is gone. He no longer goes back to the sideline looking for confirmation that he did the right thing. Or did not.



“I’m just getting an understanding of everything now where I can almost critique myself,” he said.

Leaving a life of rugby stardom in England was no small decision, but it’s a choice Wade calls one of the best in his life. He thinks the touchdown run in the preseason opener against the Colts and the long catch and run in Carolina are confirmation that he is headed in the right direction.

His teammates agree.



“We thought it would be a lot tougher of a transition coming from rugby to American football,” Jerry Hughes said. “He’s in a room with some Hall of Fame type running backs. Guys who are smart. Guys who understand the game. So, I’m sure he’s picking their brains, learning a lot.

“You want to see more. You want to see him touch the ball more just to see what he can do.”

Wade isn’t worried about getting too hyped up following his early success. He already had to deal with the spotlight for a decade in England before coming to the Bills.

That doesn’t mean he’s not having fun.

“You’ve got to enjoy the touchdowns,” he said.

Just like his new fans in Buffalo.