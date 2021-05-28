Bills ink long snapper Reid Ferguson to 3-year contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 09: Reid Ferguson #69 of the Buffalo Bills warms up in custom cleats before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on December 9, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old Ferguson has filled the special teams role for the past four seasons with the Bills.

He was entering the final year of his contract.

Ferguson signed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie free agent out of LSU in 2016, and spent that season on the Bills’ practice squad.

He is the second-longest tenured player on Buffalo’s roster behind defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is entering his ninth season.