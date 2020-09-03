Bills injury report: September 3rd

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30),Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97), Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94), Buffalo Bills defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. (51) and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Victor Salako (62) road bikes on the sidelines in practice at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News) Pool Photographer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re now ten days away from the Bills season opener and they’re still dealing with a laundry list of injuries. The good news though is there are a few guys working their way back on a limited basis.

Did not practice:

-Offensive lineman Brian Winters was added to the injury report with a leg contusion

-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)

-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)

-Defensive lineman Vernon Butler (hamstring)

-Tight end Jason Croom (hamstring)

-Offensive lineman Victor Salako (back)

-Defensive end Mario Addison (knee)

-Cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring)

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)

-Cornerback Levi Wallace (hamstring)

Limited at practice:

-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)

-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)

-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back)