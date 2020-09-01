Bills injury report: September 1st

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a lengthy injury report on Monday, the Bills got a number of those guys back on Tuesday. Here is the full injury report:
Did not practice:
-Tight end Jason Croom was the only new addition to the injury report (hamstring)
-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)
-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)
-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)
-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)
-Defensive lineman Vernon Butler (hamstring)
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)
Returned to practice:
-Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot)
-Offensive lineman Quinton Spain (foot)
-Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (illness)
-Wide receiver John Brown (illness)
-Running back Zack Moss was no longer in the red non-contact jersey (neck)
*While many were concerned about Tre’Davious White’s ankle(s) on this play against Stefon Diggs, White seems fine as he did not appear on today’s injury report.