Bills ignoring recent track record of success against Dolphins

McDermott has won seven of his eight games against the Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y — It’s amazing how much the Bills have dominated the Miami Dolphins of late.

Sean McDermott is 7-1 against Miami. Josh Allen is 5-1 against the Dolphins and has 20 total touchdowns, 17 passing and three rushing, against the Dolphins. His 17 touchdowns are by far the most against any opponent— second place is seven. and his 20 touchdowns against the Dolphins are more than he has against any other team. Second place is 7.

And yet on Wednesday, the Bills made sure to point out that none of that matters this weekend.

“It’s a slippery slope,” said receiver Stefon Diggs. “Being 5-1 could be 5-2, you know what I’m saying? You kinda got to play what you see. Each year is a new year, especially with a new year. You saw a lot of potential with that team. I played them twice. That’s a good football team.”

“It’s not like I get any more fired up for them than I do any other game,” said Allen. “Our coaches do a really good job of game planning. Those games, we’ve just executed really well. We’ve got to have that same mindset of just going out there, whatever coach calls, we’ve got to put forward our best effort.”

This week’s game has much more meaning than expected after the results of week one. The Dolphins went into Foxborough and knocked off the Patriots, earning the division’s only win. A loss would put the Bills two games behind the Dolphins in the AFC East race.

“They’re gonna come in ready to play regardless of what happened last year or not,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “This is week two in the NFL. They just came off of a really good win last week. They’re feeling really good. This is a good football team we’re coming in against. We prepared well today, had a good practice. We just gotta continue that momentum throughout the week.”

Head coach Sean McDermott was asked whether it was possible one team could simply have another team’s number. Not based on any voodoo or something like that, but because core players match up well or coaches have a good feel adjusting against another group of coaches. McDermott needed only one word for his answer— “No”.

Another win for the Bills might have fans thinking differently.