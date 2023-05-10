ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills will be heading to London in October to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced that the two teams will be playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the morning of Sunday, October 8, 2023.

This will be the second time that the Bills will be playing in London. The last time the team played was in 2015 against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Bills lost 34-31.

It was first announced that the Bills and the Titans will be heading to London to play next season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, described as the only “purpose-built” stadium outside of the US.

Bills fans who wish to attend the Bills vs. Jaguars game in London can register for tickets for the game by clicking here.

The NFL will release the full schedules Thursday.

