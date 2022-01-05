Bills head to playoffs for third straight year: ‘Winning is not easy in this league’

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott had a meeting scheduled with the younger players Wednesday. It was for the guys who have only known playoff appearances the last three years.

He wanted to make it clear that this isn’t something that always happens and it’s not something to take for granted. McDermott compared the lesson to a parent trying to teach their kids.

“You try and tell them and I think they shake their head yes I got you,” McDermott said. “But they’re really inside saying ‘ehh I’ll be different’ and to be honest I was different when I heard that years ago too.”

Cornerback Levi Wallace, a fourth year player out of Alabama, has played in the postseason every year outside of his rookie season. He talked about how every good team has great leaders and players that you can trust.

“For me just being in the back end with Micah [Hyde] and [Jordan] Poyer, who have been in the league for nine years, time and time again you just look at those guys and how they work,” Wallace said. “It’s definitely made me work harder.”

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Bills are headed to the postseason all under McDermott. Josh Allen said it speaks a lot about the guys in the locker room, the front office, and coaching staff to be as consistent as they have been.

“Three years in a row it’s not an easy feat,” Allen said. “Winning is not easy in this league and you need to celebrate it when you can.”

Wallace added that there is no secret nor was it by accident that they have made the playoffs three consecutive years.

“We put the work in we worked for it,” Wallace said. “We have great leadership, great guys in great roles, pivotal roles.”

When you have enjoyed as much success as the Bills have had over the past half decade, complacency can creep in and it’s something that McDermott is aware of.

“That critical piece of that for us going forward is that you make sure those guys don’t take it for granted and make sure those guys know they’ll eventually become the leaders that educate and influence the younger guys that come in,” McDermott said.

McDermott added a story about a coach he met decades ago who had coached for 20 years without ever making the playoffs.

“It’s not like this everywhere. We’re extremely blessed and we’ve got to keep it going,” McDermott said.



