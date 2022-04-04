With Tre White still rehabbing from an ACL tear, many Bills fans would like to see the Bills grab a corner in the draft at the end of April. Maybe even in round one.

They do have options, but they aren’t super. Thad Brown and former Syracuse defensive back Carl Jones discuss what Brandon Beane might do.

Among the highlights:

1:30–How good is Sauce Gardner?

8:40–Best fit for the Bills if they don’t make a trade

21:30–Why a bigger guy may not work for the Bills.

33:30–How to recognize who the better corners are.