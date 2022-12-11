ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It was not a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination, but the Bills were able to hang on for a 20-12 victory over the New York Jets. The win moves the Bills to 10-3 on the season and keeps them in first place in the AFC.

Josh Allen had a slow start, but eventually threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead the Bills to victory. He finished with 16 completions on 27 attempts for 147 yards. The Bills won the turnover, forcing two fumbles and never turning the ball over.

The game started off just as ugly as the weather, as each team punted on their first five drives of the game. The only highlight was another Allen hurdle, this time with QB1 spinning through the air after being hit by a second defender.

The Bills finally got some life late in the second quarter on a trick play. Facing fourth and one from their own 45-yard line, the Bills lined up to go for it. Dawson Knox motioned under center and tricked C.J. Mosely into thinking the ball was snapped, who leaped over the line of scrimmage for a penalty.

Knox closed off the drive as well, flipping into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown to lead 7-0 at the half.

Both teams traded touchdowns to start the third quarter, with Zonovan Knight and Allen rushing in touchdowns for the Jets and Bills, respectively.

The Bills defense was harassing the Jets’ quarterbacks all day long. Mike White was sacked three times and left the game twice, but was able to finish the game. Joe Flacco was sacked once, which led to a fumble that was recovered by the Bills. That led to the first of two second-half field goals for Tyler Bass.

Leading 20-7, the Jets got a spark when Jermaine Johnson blocked Sam Martin’s punt that went out of the back of the end zone for a safety. That made the game 20-9.

However, on the ensuing possession, Damar Hamlin punched the ball away from Michael Carter which was recovered by Matt Milano.

The Jets were able to get the game within one score as they drove down the field for a field goal with 1:18 left in the game, pulling the score to 20-12.

The Bills went three and out on their ensuing drive, however, the Jets could not muster up any offense on their final drive. White threw four incompletions as the Bills were able to hang on for the victory.

The Bills move to 10-3 with the victory and will look for their third straight divisional win and fifth overall as they host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, December 17 at 8:15 p.m.