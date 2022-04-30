The 'Punt God' won the Ray Guy award for the nation's best collegiate punter in 2021

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills opened up the sixth round selecting punter Matt Araiza from San Diego State.

The man dubbed the ‘Punt God’ won the Ray Guy award in 2021 for the nation’s best collegiate punter. He broke the NCAA record with a 51.19 average per punt.

Known for his massive leg, Araiza had the longest punt in the FBS last year with a 86-yard bomb.

The former Aztec product also holds the NCAA record for most 50-yard punts and 60-yard punts. Araiza showed his versatility at San Diego state serving as the team’s punter, kicker, and handled kickoff duties.

This is the first time the Bills have selected a punter in the NFL Draft since John Nies in 1990.