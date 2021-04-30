Bills got their edge rusher, now what? What to expect from Buffalo in round 2 of the NFL Draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 8: General manager Brandon Beane of the Buffalo Bills watches warmups before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WROC) — The Bills found their future at defensive end Thursday when they selected Greg Rousseau from the University of Miami with the 30th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Now, all eyes shift to the 61st overall pick, the Bills second pick of the weekend.

Buffalo’s second round pick could go a few different ways — assuming Buffalo does not trade up or down — with plenty of depth at different positions.

Cornerback

The Bills locked in the CB1 spot with Tre’Davious White, but the second spot is up in the air. Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson are still in the conversation, but the right pick could elevate the Bills secondary. Some possibilities include:

Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State) – That name sounds familiar right? The son of four time Pro-Bowl defensive back Asante Samuel shined among a lackluster Seminoles defense during his college career. Samuel is strong and technically sound, which leads experts to believe he is NFL ready. His size should not be a concern to McBeane, especially considering Tre White’s smaller stature but mighty performance. He can play outside or in the nickel, a steal if he falls to 61.

Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse) – The versatile junior would not be going too far if selected by Buffalo. Dino Babers utilized the junior in zone and man coverage, taking advantage of his size (6’3″ and 214 pounds), speed, agility. He has a high ceiling for success, which fits perfectly into the Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane motto of making guys their best selves.

Kelvin Joseph (Kentucky) – The sophomore may not be the most experienced CB left on the board, but he has the physical traits of a first-round corner. His confidence is beyond his years, which might be enough to push Beane and company to take another younger player.

Interior Offensive Linemen

The Bills offensive line is fine by all accounts. One of the best in the league for pass protection, Buffalo’s OL was just average in run blocking last season. The Bills added Forrest Lamp in free agency, but he was more of a depth signing than a future of the franchise move. Mitch Morse is older and drafting a younger lineman could be an insurance plan for him, while also competing for a starting guard spot. Possibilities include:

Landon Dickerson (Alabama) – If Dickerson falls to 61, he should be an easy choice for McBeane. The Alabama center was the best in the country last season, with a 91.3 rating. His versatility stands out too, having played every offensive line position in his college career. He has torn his ACL twice, most recently in the National Championship, which could be a concern. Dickerson’s injury history put him out of the first round, but it will come down to a medical decision.

Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma) – During his time as the Sooners starting center, Humphrey allowed zero sacks. ZERO! He has the intangibles, despite lacking some length. Humphrey was a wrestler, a testament to his physicality and core strength. He would be a worthy replacement for Mitch Morse, but also has the ability to play anywhere on the interior.

Wyatt Davis (Ohio State) – Davis started at right guard for the Buckeyes and was named first-team AP All-American and all-conference selection this season. With a powerful lower body and his ability to pop defensive tackles, he would be a great addition to the guard competition. The only hangup with Davis is his knee injury. Davis could likely fall even lower for this reason, so he could be an even later pick.

Tight End

The Bills desperately need a consistent, receiving tight end. Dawson Knox has shown flashes of success, but not nearly enough for Josh Allen to utilize as a regular offensive weapon. With Lee Smith and Tyler Kroft gone, Buffalo needs to replace their depleted reserves. Some possible pickups include:

Pat Freiermuth (Penn State) – Before Freiermuth got hurt, he led Penn State’s offense with 310 yards in four games with 23 catches on 37 targets. At 6’5″ 251 pounds, Freiermuth would add size to the Bills tight end corps and be a nightmare for anyone trying to cover him. He is an average blocker, which means he can be utilized primarily as a pass-catcher.

Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame) – I know the Bills need a receiving TE, but hear me out. Tremble is known around the college football world for his speed and agility. He was utilized more as a blocker, and a good one at that. His aforementioned athleticism could give him an edge to develop confidence to be used as more of a receiver. Best of both worlds, right?

The Bills also have the 93rd overall pick on Friday, so whatever is not addressed then will likely be added on Saturday.