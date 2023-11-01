Editor’s Note: The full press conference will be available for viewing at the bottom of this article.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and Coach Sean McDermott held a press conference ahead of the team’s next game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is the first time the Bills have returned to Cincinnati with Damar Hamlin following his cardiac arrest during the Bills vs. Bengals game earlier this year.

“I think right now, our focus is that we know we got an opponent and we’re trying to focus on that,” Beane said, adding “Obviously, you’re human, you’re not gonna walk in there and not think about it, but everyone’s going to compartmentalize it and do their job.”

Coach McDermott acknowledges the events that unfolded during that one game while sharing his current thoughts about Hamlin returning to Cincinnati.

“I think there’s a lot of valuable lessons that were taken from that situation and we’re extremely grateful that Damar is in a good spot,” Coach McDermott. That said, we acknowledge it, but we’ve got a football game to plan and a job to do.”

Their last game was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bills came out with a victorious 24-18 score. Even surviving a Hail Mary throw by Baker Mayfield at the last second.

This wasn’t the latest news coming out of the Bills. After various reports, the Bills officially confirmed that running back Leonard Fournette has been signed. On top of that, they will be losing defensive tackle Kendal Vickers. Beane said that he is excited to have Fournette signed onto their practice squad.

The Bills’ game against the Bengals is on Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 p.m.

Full Press Conference from Beane and McDermott