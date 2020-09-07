Bills GM Brandon Beane wasn’t ready to let go of rookie QB Jake Fromm yet

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After cut down day, the Bills are going with three quarterbacks on the roster with Josh Allen, Matt Barkley and rookie Jake Fromm. They also brought back Davis Webb to the practice squad so that’s now four quarterbacks in the building.

The one that stands out is Fromm, especially making the 53.

“Quarterback is probably the most valuable position in sports, definitely in football and we invested in Jake in a fifth-round [pick]. Unfortunately no offseason for him, he didn’t get any reps in May and June and now you come in to a condensed preseason with no games. Matt Barkley, Davis Webb and him, none of those guys got the reps that they would normally get even in a training camp much less zero reps in the spring,” GM Brandon Beane said on a zoom call with reporters.

Even though he did miss out on a lot of reps in the spring because of the pandemic, he did find ways to catch the eye of Beane and Sean McDermott.

“I think one of the things Jake did well was in 11-on-11. He did move the ball for us when he had some opportunities, he got better, you know still a lot to show for him, he’s a young guy but you don’t want to give up on that position this early. I’d hate to release him and never have seen him play in a game before so I think he’s earned that opportunity,” Beane said.

The Bills and every team this season has to be prepared for any scenario. Just last month we saw Allen have a false positive as part of issues with the lab many NFL teams use, so having multiple quarterback options isn’t a bad idea this year.

“Now he’ll have to turn his attention to being ready not only due to injuries that could happen but due to the COVID stuff so he’s got a lot of work ahead of him but I think he’s up for the task.”

One of the headlines surrounding Fromm before the season even started was the racially insensitive text messages that surfaced on social media.

“None of us are perfect and we’ve all made mistakes in our life. You know fortunately for most of us we weren’t in the limelight, we weren’t playing for an NFL team or a publicly viewed position, something like that so obviously that was a rough moment for Jake but I thought considering the situation he handled it as well as he could not only in our building with our teammates but publicly just “hey I gotta get better, I gotta learn from this”. You know I’ve talked to players on this team, coaches, everyone understands that Jake made a mistake, he was very humble, contrite and something he’s got to learn from and to this point I think he’s handled it as well as he possibly could.”