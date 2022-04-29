ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Every year when teams evaluate prospects before the draft, they assign a grade to each player. Typically there aren’t 32 “first round grades” and this year’s draft was no different for Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

Kaiir Elam was their last remaining first round grade, so Beane went up to get the Florida cornerback by trading up from the 25th to 23rd spot.

“You know he was sitting out there and we feel that he’s just going to be a great fit in our defense,” said Beane. “He’s got some versatility in the sense that he can play off, he can play press, gives us a little size, a little length. He’s got speed, too, if we’re in press, man, anything like that. I think it’ll give Leslie [Frazier] more options of what we can do with him.”

Beane called it both a value pick that filled a need as the team addressed the biggest hole in their roster. Levi Wallace signed with the Steelers in free agency, Tre White is recovering from a torn ACL, and Dane Jackson is the only other player who has played significant snaps in the NFL.

Elam took a pre-draft visit to Orchard Park and was actually able to meet White, who was at the facility.

“It was amazing, man. It was a blessing,” said Elam. “He just told me how much he admired my game. He loved my game and he said if I had any questions or anything I wanted to know, to just hit him up. So I still have his number. I hit him up as soon as he told me that and I’ll try to pick his brain and learn as much as I can right away.”

Beane said that Elam was impressive in that visit, adding that he asked great questions.

“A guy that’s serious and focused and driven to be really good at his craft,” said Beane.

As far as White’s recovery from a torn ACL, Beane called it not a concern, but an unknown. He also gave some praise to Dane Jackson, adding that Elam will have to earn his starting spot, that it won’t be given to him.

The Bills are slated to pick once in both the second and third rounds when the draft gets underway Friday night at 7:00 p.m.