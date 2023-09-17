ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — How good were the Bills Sunday? Try and find anyone on the Bills roster who did not have a good game against the Raiders. Especially on offense.

Five different players scored touchdowns. Nine different players caught passes. All three running backs either had 100 yards or a touchdown. The offensive line made Maxx Crosby a non-factor. It felt like Sean McDermott could have inserted Billy Buffalo for a series and gotten a couple of first downs out of him.

This was a helluva rebound for the Bills. Not only from their gut punch of a week one loss to the Jets, but also from the two first possessions of this game.

The Raiders took the opening kick and waltzed to a TD in just five plays. Then, the Bills looked downright meager going three and out. All of a sudden, the predominant sound from the sellout home opener crowd in Orchard Park was booing.

This is a Bills team that’s now been through so many highs and lows, it’s really difficult to rattle them. At least during the regular season. Taron Johnson said he was impressed by how the Bills handled things the week leading up to the Raiders game.

“The feeling didn’t feel like a loss,” Johnson said. “I thought that was really good.”

Sure enough, Greg Rousseau got a paw on a Jimmy Garoppolo screen pass and Terrel Bernard dove to make the interception. The crowd was alive and so were the Bills. From there, Buffalo was nearly flawless the final 53 minutes.

If you want to point out that it was just the Raiders, I’ll listen. But this was still utter domination in a game with a real live NFL team on the other sideline. The Raiders aren’t that bad, either. They’re not tanking. They have a star at receiver in Davante Adams who played like a star. Their running back won the rushing title last year. They might be bad only by AFC in 2023 standards.

End of the day, I really don’t care how good or bad the other team was. What the Bills did was thorough and devastating.

They scored TDs on five of eight possessions after the opening punt. The misses were a fourth and goal misfire, a sack that forced a field goal and the game-ending. The last of those three was basically a win. Essentially, the offense made two mistakes over the final 71 plays.

Gabe Davis looked like a dangerous number 2 with 92 yards and an impressive 4th down TD catch in traffic. The tight ends were active and effective. Khalil Shakir stepped up with a big third-down TD grab. The running backs were mixed and matched well. Ken Dorsey had a handful of really smart play calls.

Buffalo did all this with only three plays over 20 yards and the last one was in garbage time as they ran out the clock. No drive after the opening three and out went less than seven plays. There were two 11-play touchdown drives and a 15-play, 9-minute masterpiece to open the second half. The Bills held the ball for 40 minutes and only allowed Vegas three possessions after halftime.

The offense didn’t just hit a couple big plays. They methodically drained the life from Las Vegas and the game.

Let’s also take a moment to remember that Josh Allen is really good at football. There really should have never been any doubt. He had six incompletions on 37 throws and threw for three TDs against zero turnovers.

I liked that Allen seemed more willing to take the short throws to tight ends and Cook. There weren’t many throws down the field, but in this game, there didn’t have to be. That’s a sign of growth, even as another trip airborne makes one wonder if there are some things Allen won’t ever change.

The one thing I wanted the Bills to do in this game was start to establish an identity on offense. Discover what they can lean on, outside of Stefon Diggs. That was maybe one of the few things the offense failed at on Sunday. And failure had nothing to do with it.

So many skill guys succeeded, there wasn’t one that stood out. Through two weeks, the Bills have faced one defense that starved all the secondary options and another that let the offense eat at will. It’s a positive that the supporting cast proved they can be capable across the board. We’ll save the question about which part of that cast is the most capable for another week.

On defense, the Bills made it clear from the start they weren’t getting beat by the run and they didn’t. Buffalo held an NFL running back to negative yards rushing on at least nine carries for the first time in 16 years. It wasn’t just any running back either. This was Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rush yards last season.

Ed Oliver was disruptive again. Rousseau made the play that was the turning point of the game. The defensive tackles plugged holes like manhole covers. The only rushing the Raiders did was a clever jet sweep, garbage time and then into the tunnel after the beatdown was over.

There weren’t any sacks, but Garoppolo hardly ever looked comfortable. Three points over the final 57 minutes is all the evidence really needed to prove how impressive the Bills were on that side of the ball.

Losing to the Jets was a bad way to open the season, but the Bills were quick to remind us afterward it was only game. They were right when it was said and those words were vehemently backed up Sunday.

Allen said during the week the goal was to make sure one bad game didn’t turn into two. The Bills, like any other team, are not immune to an annual stinker (something the Jets seem to now cause on a regular basis). However, the McDermott-Allen Bills have been very good at making sure the struggles are short-lived.

When the Bills get an opportunity against a team like the Raiders to get the season right, they cash in. What made this win even sweeter was that it wasn’t only the season that got right Sunday. It was just about every single player on the roster along with it.