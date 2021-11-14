Bills get back on track, rout Jets 45-17

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 14: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills congratulates Matt Breida #22 after a touchdown run in the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WROC) — After an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars last week, all eyes were on the Bills and how they would respond against the Jets. They responded with authority as they demolished the Jets 45-17

Josh Allen completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Stefon Diggs finished with his most receiving yards as a member of the Bills, catching eight passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Matt Breida recorded two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in his first game being active since Week 2.

The Bills marched down the field with surgical precision on the first drive of the game, scoring on a 15-yard wheel route to Breida out of the backfield.

Jets QB Mike White responded by throwing an interception to Taron Johnson on the next drive. That led to a Tyler Bass 29-yard field goal after the drive stalled in the red zone, making the score 10-0.

After stalling for most of the second quarter, giving up a field goal to put the score at 10-3, Buffalo found its groove right before the half. Diggs had a 23-yard catch to put the Bills into New York territory and he finished off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown catch.

The Jets threatened at the end of the half, but Micah Hyde forced a fumble for a 17-3 lead at the half.

When the third quarter started, the Bills took over and put the game to bed. It took the Bills just five plays to go 75 yards, scoring on an Isaiah McKenzie end-around from 8 yards out.

White was intercepted by Tre White, and after a 49-yard pass to Gabriel Davis, Breida scored a rushing touchdown from 15 yards out for a 31-3 lead.

Mike White was intercepted once again, this time by Levi Wallace. Zack Moss got in the end zone on the ensuing drive with a 1-yard run to make it 38-3.

White threw his fourth interception of the day with Jordan Poyer being the benefactor.

Both teams each got some meaningless points in the fourth quarter, with Michael Carter and Elijah Moore scoring for the Jets and Devin Singletary scoring for the Bills.

The Bills will get a tougher test next week, as the 5-5 Indianapolis Colts visit Highmark Stadium.