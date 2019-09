EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WROC) — The Bills are 2-0!

Somewhat maligned Josh Allen ran for a touchdown, threw for another, and the Bills claimed the bragging rights of New York with a 28-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Buffalo has its first 2-0 start since 2014 and only the third in 11 mostly fruitless years.

Thad Brown was live from MetLife Stadium to break down the game — the good, the bad, and what this win means going forward. Watch Bills GameDay Recap: Week 2 in the video above.

Reporter: "You could have ended up in NY–"



Josh Allen: "I am in New York." #Bills pic.twitter.com/gna1JYHodJ — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) September 15, 2019

Josh Allen last one in after victory number 2. pic.twitter.com/RZFF6PvlHX — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 15, 2019