Bills Gameday Recap: Week 17 vs. Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills lost their season finale to the New York Jets Sunday by a score of 13-6, but for the playoff-bound home team, the game meant little and most starters sat out for the majority, if not all of the game.

Thad Brown and Alexa Ross have insight on the game, the young QB comparison between Josh Allen and Sam Darnold, and more in this regular season finale edition of Bills Gameday Recap.

Jets close season with 13-6 win over playoff-bound Bills

Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the New York Jets avoided finishing their fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a 13-6 win over the Buffalo Bills’ backups.

The Jets missed the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season but finished 7-9 under Adam Gase for their best record since going 10-6 in 2015.

The playoff-bound Bills had little to play for in resting most of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen after the first quarter.

The Bills will play at AFC South champion Houston Texans in the wild-card round next weekend.