Bills Gameday Recap: Week 1 vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Editor’s note: The live stream for Bills Gameday Recap: Week 1 begins at 7:45 p.m EST.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills are 1-0! Things looked bleak for most of the team’s season opener against the New York Jets Sunday, especially on the offensive side, but 17 unanswered points late in the game gave Buffalo a 17-16 victory.

Thad Brown and Prescott Rossi are live from MetLife stadium at 7:45 p.m. to break down the game — the good, the bad, and what this win means going forward. Join us for Bills GameDay Recap: Week 1.

Josh Allen. Last one out of the locker room because he shakes with every teammate heading to the field.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jhEXcHL0NX — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 8, 2019