Bills Gameday Recap: Buffalo beats Indy in AFC Wild Card

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills bats down a Hail Mary pass thrown by Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts (not pictured) during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won 27-24. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Join Thad Brown and Alexa Ross as they discuss the Bills first playoff win in 25 years. The Bills defeated the Colts 27-24 after Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ Hail Mary attempt. We discuss one of the team’s toughest tests yet, conservative play calling, and what’s next for the Bills.

Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win since 1995

A quarter-century ago, the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game. Now, they have another victory.

They even figured out how to stop a Hail Mary.

Buffalo (14-3) snapped an 0-6 postseason skid with a 27-24 victory Saturday against Indianapolis (11-6). The previous playoff win was over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to end the game. Buffalo will host an AFC divisional-round game.

“It doesn’t matter how it looks,” Allen said. “It’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home and we got it done. We’ve got to turn our focus to whoever we got next week.”

In Buffalo’s last loss before winning its next six games and the AFC East crown, Hyde was one of three defenders who failed to knock down the ball. DeAndre Hopkins’ 43-yard leaping catch on Kyler Murray’s desperation throw — the “Hail Murray” — won that game for Arizona. The Bills learned from it, and Philip River’s heave for T. Y. Hilton was incomplete.

“It’s been a long time since Bills Mafia has been able to celebrate like this,” Allen said. “But it’s one game.”