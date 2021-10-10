Gameday Blog: Bills up 17-10 approaching halftime

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 10: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Allen and the Bills try and take down their AFC rivals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — The long-awaited AFC Championship game is here as Josh Allen and the Bills look to finally knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Follow along with updates from all the action at Arrowhead Stadium.

First Quarter

The Bills won the coin toss and elected to defer. Kansas City will get the ball first to start the game, Buffalo will receive the second-half kickoff.

Early in their first drive of the game, Mahomes overthrew Travis Kelce on a pass that likely would have resulted in a touchdown. The first big break of the game goes to the Bills. Facing a 3rd and 10, Mahomes scrambled for a first down as the Chiefs cleared midfield. The Chiefs converted four third downs on the drive but a Tyreek Hill drop on 3rd and 12 gave the Bills a stop. Harrison Butker kicked a 38-yard field goal and the Chiefs lead 3-0 with 8:32 left in the first quarter.

As the Bills take over on offense, Jon Feliciano is back at left guard after missing last week with a concussion. Allen scrambled for a 22-yard gain on third down to get the Ball into KC territory. They approach the red zone with a 23-yard pass to Dawson Knox. On second and goal from the nine-yard line, Allen ran it in for a touchdown and the Bills took a 7-3 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Siran Neal forced a fumble which was recovered by the Bills. Buffalo is back on offense. Facing 3rd and 11 from the KC 35, Allen scrambled backward and got caught for an intentional grounding penalty which knocked the Bills out of field goal range. They were forced to punt. A big return was negated by a Chiefs’ offside penalty and the ensuing punt went into the end zone for a touchback.

The first quarter comes to a close with the Chiefs approaching midfield.

Second Quarter

The Chiefs drove the ball down the field and eventually cashed in a touchdown as Mahomes scrambled and found Byron Pringle in the end zone from five yards out. 10-7 Chiefs.

The Bills answered with authority as Allen finds Emmanuel Sanders streaking down the field for a 35-yard touchdown. The PAT is good and the Bills take a 14-10 lead.

After a Chiefs punt, Allen found Stefon Diggs on a deep pass for a 61-yard gain and the Bills entered the red zone once again. However, the Bills couldn’t cash in from the 11-yard line and Tyler Bass kicked a field goal from 30 yards out for a 17-10 lead.

Editor’s note: This article will be updated throughout tonight’s game.