Gameday blog: Bills and Dolphins in lightning delay early in second half

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills will look to improve to 2-0 on the young season as they take on divisional foe, the Miami Dolphins in Florida Sunday, where it’s sunny and close to 90 degrees.

The Bills took care of business in week one, beating the New York Jets 27-17. The Dolphins dropped their season opener last Sunday with a 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots.

For notable injuries, the Bills will be without linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds Sunday.

1st quarter

Each team’s first possession resulted in a punt, but Buffalo broke the seal when quarterback Josh Allen connected with rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam for a 1-yard touchdown with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter. That capped off am 11-play 97-yard drive that saw Josh Allen complete six of eight attempts for 80 yards, plus a 16-yard run.

Kicker Tyler Bass had a successful extra point attempt and the Bills took a 7-0 lead.

Some technical difficulties near the end of the first quarter sent viewers to a broadcast of the Steelers vs. Broncos game. At least Bills fans weren’t forced to see the Dolphins touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick found wide receiver DeVante Parker for a 2-yard score. Kicker Jason Sanders knocked in the PAT and tied the game 7-7 with 38 seconds left in the quarter.

The Bills couldn’t escape the opening period without more trouble, however. After a touchback, Allen found tight end Dawson Knox for a big 38-yard gain, but he fumbled, and the Dolphins recovered, taking over with decent field position on their own 38-yard line. After a 4-yard run, the quarter came to a close with the scored tied at 7.

2nd quarter

The fumble didn’t prove too costly for the Bills, who held Miami to a three-and-out. A 50-yard punt and a 7-yard return put the Bills own their 16-yard line.

And Buffalo went right to work, namely with two big pass plays. Allen went deep to Isaiah McKenzie for a 46-yard gain, and on the next play Allen found wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 22-yard touchdown, capping off a 5-play, 84-yard drive. A bass extra point put the Bills up 14-7

Josh Allen passed for 206 yards in only eight GAMES last Year.



He's got that in 18 minutes today. #Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 20, 2020

Of course we missed Stefon Diggs' first touchdown as a Bill due to technical difficulties. 22-yard reception, which I'm sure was absolutely gorgeous. The next one will be even better #BillsMafia — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) September 20, 2020

After a Dolphins punt, the Bills got moving again. An incredibly accurate throw to Stefon Diggs in a tiny window got the drive moving. A huge defensive hold created by Cole Beasley kept it alive on 3rd and 10. The Bills thought they had a first and goal inside the red zone, but a illegal blindside block was called on Isaiah McKenzie. It created a 2nd and 22. The Bills did not get a first down, but a 15 yard catch by John Brown got Buffalo close enough for a 39 yard field goal try. Tyler Bass’ attempt wasn’t near dead center, but it was good enough for a 17-7 lead.

Mario Addison followed with a third down sack that forced a Miami three and out just before the two minute warning. The Bills, however, could not move the ball much. Allen tried a Houdini like rush on third and long, but was stopped well short.

Miami got the ball back with only 33 seconds left and Ryan Fitzpatrick was able to make it work. A 14 yard rush by Myles Gaskin and a 27 yard catch by Mike Gesicki set up Jason Sanders for a 52 yard field that he just slipped inside the left upright. The Bills went to the half leading 17-10.

3rd Quarter

Two plays into the second half, the Bills and Dolphins went into a lightning delay that started at 2:50pm.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.