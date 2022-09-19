ORCHARD PARK, NY (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills (1-0) take on the Tennessee Titans (0-1) on Monday Night football.

Follow the game blog below for updates on the game action:

First Quarter

The Titans won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. For the second week in a row, the Bills marched down the field on the first drive of the game. Josh Allen hit Reggie Gilliam for a 11-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 12 play drive.

On the ensuing drive, the Titans answered with a score of their own after Derrick Henry punched it in from two yards out on 4th and 1 to tie the game at 7.

The Bills had no problem moving the ball the next drive ending up deep into Titans territory. However, Buffalo would fail to convert a 4th and 1 turning the ball over on downs.

Second Quarter

A facemask penalty on a Tennessee offensive lineman derailed the Titans offense. The Bills offense got off the field after Matt Milano tackle on 3rd and 22. The Titans punted the ball to the Bills 8-yard line.

Allen started the drive hot with a few dimes to Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox to move the ball down the field. However, the Bills were faced with 4th and 1 again, but this time Greg Van Roten committed a false start penalty to push the ball back. Tyler Bass knocked down a 49-yard field goal to make it a 10-7 game.

On the next Tennessee possession, Von Miller made his first splash play of the tackling Henry four yards in the back field. The Bills defense ended the drive after Kaiir Elam made a solid open field tackle on third down.

Jake Kumerow introduced himself to Monday night football with a 39-yard catch down the left sideline. Facing another 4th and 1, this time from the 4-yard line, Allen bought some time finding Stefon Diggs in the end putting the Bills on top 17-7.

Scary scene in the game on the next drive after Dane Jackson stayed down on the field from a hit off a friendly fire hit from Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance. On the next play, Greg Rousseau sacked Ryan Tannehill for a 8-yard loss. The Titans let the clock run down to head into halftime.

Third Quarter

The Titans go three and out coming out of the break. Ryan Stonehouse punted the ball into the Bills end zone making it a touchback.