Bills Game Blog: Bills offense chugging along to a two-TD second half lead

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his five-yard reception for a touchdown alongside center Jon Feliciano #76 during the second quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Bills activated Matt Milano from the injured reserve this afternoon. He is expected to play tonight for an unknown amount of time.

Buffalo is playing San Francisco in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The home to the Cardinals is a dome, so there will be no weather conditions impeding play.

The 49ers won the toss and will defer to the second half. Bills will start with the ball.

1st Quarter

The Bills offense begins on the 25 yard line, and Josh Allen overthrows Dawson Knox to start. Niners are called on a neutral zone infraction, so it was a free play. Devin Singletary gets the handoff to get close to the first down, but Cole Beasley makes the low catch to move the chains.

Josh Allen hits Cole Beasley right down the seam 31 yards to get to the 49ers 32. Devin Singletary goes down on second down after being hit in the back of the leg. Cole Beasley went to the tent to be evaluated for a head injury as well, but checked back in after two plays.

Zack Moss takes it right up the middle for the first down and goes down on the 49ers 10. Moss fumbled the ball after being forced to the ground. He was hurt on the play and walks off with trainers. Moss marks the third player hurt in the first five minutes of play.

Devin Singletary checks back in as the Bills are on the San Francisco 7. Diggs is taken down on the one yard line to make it 4th and goal. The Bills go for it, but Lee Smith is covered in the endzone. The 49ers make a major stop on the goal line.

AJ Klein gets the starting job at linebacker over Matt Milano. Pass interference on Levi Wallace gives the ball to the 49ers at their own 30. Raheem Mostert picks up back to back first down on three consecutive runs. Nick Mullens finds Jordan Reed 15 yards to the Bills 25. Brandon Aiyuk makes a catch low, then Jeff Wilson Jr. rushes ball to the Bills 2. Wilson is gang tackled at the one to make it third and goal. Kyle Shanahan unsuccessfully challenges Kyle Juszczyk being taken down shy of the goal line. On fourth down, Tremaine Edmunds shuts Wilson down on the goal line. The Bills and 49ers each have a major goal line stand on the first two drives.

Zack Moss fumbles the ball on the first Bills possession of the drive, and it is recovered by the 49ers on the Bills 3. On third and goal, Mullens hits Aiyuk for the first touchdown of the game. The extra point is good, San Francisco leads 7-0.

Allen throws to Stefon Diggs for 12 yds and Beasley for 35 yds to finish the quarter on the Niners 30.

2nd Quarter

Allen targets Gabriel Davis for the first time all game, a beautiful 22 yd pass gets the Bills to the 49ers 10. Bills gain five yards due to a holding penalty against the Niners. Allen hits Beasley 5 yds for the Bills first touchdown of the night. Extra point is good, and the game is tied at 7.

San Francisco punts for the first time tonight after only getting one first down on the drive. Andre Roberts returns the punt 21 yds to the Bills 30. After Diggs is forced back behind the chains, Singletary picks up a first down. Allen was picked off by Fred Warner, but that was negated by an illegal contact penalty by Richard Sherman on Diggs. Consecutive first downs by Allen, Isaiah McKenzie, and Beasley put the Bills on the 49ers 14. Josh Allen sneaks it but falls shy of the first down, but Singletary gets it off the edge rush. Allen throws the flat to Dawson Knox, he hurdles into the endzone. The extra point is good, the Bills lead 14-7.

Wilson picks up the first 49ers first down of the drive on a 12 yd rush. San Francisco gets midfield at the two-minute warning. Mullens gets sacked by Matt Milano and the 49ers are forced to punt with a minute left in the half. Twenty seconds left and Diggs gets the Bills across the field. The Bills call their second timeout of the half. Beasley completes a 20 yard pass to the San Francisco 37. Gabriel Davis goes out at the 49ers 19, Bass makes the 37-yd field goal and the Bills take the 17-7 lead at the half. Beasley finishes the first half leading all receivers, with 113 yards on seven catches.

3rd Quarter

Klein nearly picked off the opening pass of the second half, but the Niners are still able to drive for a field goal. The next three snaps after the near INT went for 17, 18 and 20 yards. However, Darryl Johnson blew past a wide receiver block to take down Tevin Coleman for a loss of nine. The drive was over after that. Bills lead now down to 17-10.

The Bills answer with another long TD drive, but got Oscar worthy help from Allen along the way. On a 2nd and 18, the Niners had the play covered and Allen threw it away. Kentavius Street was pressuring Allen and made some contact after the throw. It was a borderline flag, but Allen went down like he was shot. Vlade Divac would have been proud of the flop. Instead of 3rd and 18, it was first and ten for Buffalo. Two plays later, the Niners were confused in coverage and Isaiah McKenzie sprung open for a walk in 23 yard TD. Bills now lead 24-10. The drive put Allen over 300 yards passing for the game and it put Diggs over 1,000 yards receiving for the season.

San Fran opens the next drive throwing and it quickly backfires. A slightly low throw to Aiyuk is bobbled and bounces off a couple arms right to Micah Hyde who runs it back to the Niners five yard line. The Bills take a holding penalty and a false start on third and goal. They settle for a Bass 28 yard field goal. More important, the Bills now have a three-score lead at 27-10.