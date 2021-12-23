Bills game against the Patriots carries massive playoff implications

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes over New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) who is blocked by Bills’ Ike Boettger (65) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

There will be plenty of motivation to go around this week as the Bills look to take down the Patriots this Sunday. Not only are the Bills looking to avenge their loss from earlier this month, it’s a game with heavy playoff implications.

“We know what’s at stake, but we’re not trying to make it the biggest game, but like you said it is because it is the next,” Josh Allen said. “We’re not trying to approach it any differently than we would any other week.”

With a win, the Bills will have the inside track to the AFC East title. If they were to lose, the Bills will more than likely have to rely on a wildcard berth in order to make the playoffs.

“You know it is kind of easy to get caught up in the if you win this game these are the implications if you lose this game these are the implications,” Jordan Poyer said. “You really got to hone in on the details especially this time of year on the details of your work.”

Allen said that they have to focus on themselves and rely on the knowledge they’ve gained all year long in order to come out on top Sunday afternoon.

“You know we want it they want it,” Allen said. “My college coach used to say there’s two hungry dogs and one piece of meat. So it’s going to be a dogfight.”