ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Playing on Sunday night in the final week of the regular season is no small thing. You have to earn it because something has to be on the line.

For the Bills, there is a lot at stake against the Dolphins in Week 18. If they win, Buffalo are the AFC East division champs and the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss in Miami, the Bills season may be over.

Fortunately for the Bills they have played in big games before.

“The reward for doing is the opportunity to do more,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. “That’s what we got in front of us and we’ve talked about this for the last 5-6 weeks now of how our season can go. Everything we want to accomplish is still in front of us.”

Bills right tackle Spencer Brown said he told his mother during training camp that the Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins would have a lot of implications. But didn’t believe it would be as severe as a possible “win or go home” game.

“We keep talking about for us how the playoffs started a few weeks ago,” said Bills tight end Dawson Knox. “Every game we have that mentality of we need to win it to get where we want to go. So this is just another week of that.”

Dion Dawkins echoed similar thoughts on how the Bills have been in ‘playoff mode’ for quite some time now.

“It’s not like the switch just flipped,” said the Bills left tackle. “That switch flipped after the Eagles game, even during the Eagles game.”

Mitch Morse added that the team isn’t worried about the ‘what-ifs’ in terms of if the Bills fall short in Miami.

“So kind of just competing to the best of our ability and letting the chips fall where they may knowing that we’ve done all we can do,” said the Bills center.

Bills midseason acquisition, Rasul Douglas was named the AFC defensive player of the week for his dominant performance against the Patriots. The cornerback had two interceptions including taking one back for a touchdown to go along with three pass breakups.

Douglas had a simple message for how the team should approach Sunday night.

“We just got to win,” said Douglas. “We can be next year talking to you again [the media] or we can be talking to the coaches upstairs giving up our iPads. We just want to win.”

The Bills can get into the playoffs before they play on Sunday night. If either the Steelers lose to the Ravens on Saturday afternoon or the Jaguars fall to the Titans on Sunday, Buffalo is guaranteed a playoff spot.

However, the team doesn’t seem very interested in the outcome of either game. Dawkins pointed out that the team will probably be flying Saturday afternoon during the Pittsburgh-Baltimore game.

“Just win,” said Brown. “Don’t worry about the variations. If you win, it gets a whole lot easier.”