ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings was a game Bills Mafia won’t soon forget.

Fans we caught up with after the game was experiencing a wide range of emotions.

Many were disappointed and others optimistic about the future.

Bills fans held on tight as this rollercoaster game against the Vikings headed into overtime.

“It was just unbelievable, fans were going bananas, even into overtime,” Thomas Ziembec of Elma said. “We scored the three points and were coming back.”

Ziembiec has been cheering on the Bills for 35 years.

He said he’s even though the energy was there, he was walking away deflated.

As for Morris Matalon and his friends who flew in from New York City.

They said this is the best NFL game they’d ever seen.

“I’ve never been to a game like this in my life,” said Matalon. “It was incredible, i don’t even know what to say. we were yelling, we were screaming, we were crying. It was everything and more.”

Ricky Esses agrees and even though the Bills came up short, he said there’s no other fan base he’d rather be around.

“We really feel like Bills Mafia are the people we like to interact with and the best culture of fans we’ve ever seen, to be honest,” added Esses.

Shaun Rokitka told us he’s disappointed in Josh Allen’s performance.

“He’s a great quarterback, I know he’s the leader of the team, makes great runs and everything else even though he was injured,” Rokitka told us. “But, I just think his red zone presence lately has just been forcing the ball with turnover after turnover.”

Looking ahead, the Bills will face off against the browns at Highmark Stadium next week, giving fans plenty of time for their nerves to cool off.

The majority of fans we heard from Sunday said this really was one of the best games they’ve ever attended. They’re just hoping the Bills stay healthy and keep their heads in the game for the rest of the season.