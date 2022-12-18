Game had to be suspended for several minutes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It started with the game’s first touchdown.

Quintin Morris reeled in a 14-yard pass from Josh Allen and teammates quickly surrounded Morris to celebrate his first NFL touchdown.

Next thing you know, snowballs were raining out of the air.

From everywhere in the stands.

Many of them were being thrown at the home players. The snowballs didn’t stop the entire first half.

“A little wild. I don’t necessarily condone the snowball throwing, especially if it could cost our team,” said Josh Allen. “I love that the fans are having fun, though.”

It didn’t matter that the scoreboard and public address announcer threatened fans with an ejection and potential prosecution if they were caught. It didn’t matter that security was posted all over the sidelines trying to catch snowball heavers in the act. It didn’t matter that the Bills sideline and Bills players took snowball attacks like everyone else. They just kept coming.

“That’s hard. Because we have such a passionate fanbase and I don’t want them to get a bad rap,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “It’s kind of our control. Josh was motioning to the fans to knock it off and I was trying to do my best as well.”

“There was a snowball that almost hit me. It was interesting,” said Nyheim Hines. “I played a playoff game in Kansas City [with the Colts] and they hit us with snowballs the whole game. So I was kind of expecting the same thing here, just them hitting Miami. I think this is what happens when it snows. It’s something that’s very common, unfortunately.”

Things got especially bad at the start of the second quarter.

The Dolphins drove down the field into the red zone and while they were trying to score their first touchdown of the game, fans started throwing snowballs into the end zone during plays. It did not appear that a snowball hit a Dolphins player while the play was happening, though Miami did have to settle for a field goal.

After Hines scored his touchdown on the ensuing drive, things got so bad that the game had to be briefly suspended.

Referee Bill Vinovich threatened a 15-yard penalty would be assessed if the snowballs did not stop.

While the stadium was of course packed with Bills fans, that didn’t stop Bills players and coaches from wondering if a penalty would have been unfair, placing the blame solely on Bills Mafia.

“I didn’t get that,” said defensive end Shaq Lawson with a smile. “It could have been a Dolphins fan throwing them. It’s part of it though. It was fun.”

“It was Dolphins fans that could have been doing it, too,” said cornerback Taron Johnson. “It’s not just us in the stadium. They’ve got Dolphins fans out there that were probably throwing stuff, trying to agitate the refs against us. It is what it is.”

McDermott also acknowledged that there were Dolphins fans in the stands who could have been throwing snowballs as well.

The referee’s warning did significantly curtail the snowballs coming from the stands, but it never really stopped. Josh Allen was still trying to stop snowballs from being thrown before he sat down to do a postgame interview with the NFL Network crew on the field.

Josh Allen was trying to stop fans from throwing snowballs at the NFL Network set before his postgame interview. Also, seemed like he was trying to help security get someone out of the building.



Lots of Dolphins fans by the set. Easily coulda been them. #Bills pic.twitter.com/Y7Bfzt62Js — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 18, 2022

“I guess at the end of the day, it looked like no one got hurt and the fans did a good job when we needed them to stop, they were good team players,” said McDermott.

After the game, the Bills’ head coach was asked if he considered channeling his inner Sam Wyche. In a December 1989 game, the Bengals head coach got on a house microphone to tell fans to stop throwing snowballs after a believed bad call in a game against the Seahawks.

McDermott chuckled at the suggestion.

“I’m not sure that would have gone over so well. With these fans, I think I would have just inspired them.”