Bills fans show up in droves to Nashville: ‘I’m so proud’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a huge Victory Monday in Buffalo, as the Bills are 4-1 headed into a Bye week. And fans are slowly trickling back into the Queen City after thousands traveled to Nashville to see the big win.

The Tennessean reports about 25,000 people in the stands on Sunday were Bills fans. Nissan Stadium holds less than 70,000 people, which means if it was full, about 40 percent of the stadium was rooting for Buffalo.

The Buffalo takeover was obvious to those watching on tv, and in the stands. For example, the initial, explosive reaction from the crowd after the Duke Williams touchdown was similar to what you’d hear at New Era Field. It wasn’t until a few seconds after the touchdown that you heard any boos coming from the home team.

The Bills last played in Nashville four years ago, and the president of the Nashville Bills Backers told News 4, she believes every person who came to the city then brought two or three friends this time around.

“When you have four offensive penalties, due to I believe the noise, like false starts, I mean, that’s amazing,” Mary Dillon said.

Dillon is a West Seneca native, and helped start the Nashville Bills Backers in the mid 1990s. She said he hasn’t seen a turnout quite like what she saw this weekend… ever. She took a photo of the upper deck at Nissan Stadium, which had very few Titans fans in sight.

“To be up there surrounded by Bills fans, it’s overwhelming,” she said. “I’m so proud, I’m just so proud of Buffalo people.”

And the team felt it too.

Head Coach Sean McDermott started his press conference Sunday thanking the fans for making the trip. He said he’s never seen an away game like that before. Quarterback Josh Allen also thanked the fans in a social media post after the game. And when Duke Williams ran off the field Sunday, thousands of fans cheered him on after a stunning finish.

“They came out here and made it a home game for us,” Williams said. “We were comfortable, we played our game, our style, we work hard all week long. The fans play a big part as well… so it’s a big shout out to them as well.”

It’s an exciting time in the Queen City. And on this Victory Monday, we went to the airport to see if we could find any Bills fans coming back home from Nashville. Turns out, the very first plane that landed when we got there was nearly packed with red, white and blue.

“We always do one away game every year, so we’ve always had a section of Bills fans, but nothing like this,” Jeremy Higgins said, after getting off the plane. “It was 30,000 people, like an army marching in, it was amazing.”