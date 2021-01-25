Bills fans return home from Kansas City empty-handed

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills are done for this year and their fans are looking back at what was a special season. The team lost in the AFC Championship game in a not-so-close one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It was kind of sad,” said James Cook, a Bills fan that had just come back from Jacksonville, Florida. “I had high hopes after the first drive when they went down and put points on the board, but after that, it just went downhill.”

Cole Beasley on comparing the playoff losses- "I feel like we kind of lost the game more so against Houston. Whereas this one, they just played better than us yesterday. They beat us. We didn't play our best ball, but still, they took it to us." #Bills #BillsMafia — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) January 25, 2021

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City allowed around 17,000 fans, of which many were Bills fans. A few flights coming into Rochester did have some bills fans on them. The Bills Mafia is known to travel well. Despite the loss, many said that there will be many winning seasons to come.

“I think the bills have a bright future,” said Jack Gaudioso, “And I look forward to them coming back next year stronger than ever.” He was initially weary of some of the choices for coaching, but is hopeful for what could come. “I was a little iffy to begin with, but I think they’re a great match and are getting all the pieces in place.”