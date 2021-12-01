Bills fans raise over $100K for Tre White hometown charity after his season ending injury

An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean McDermott, right, and medical staff in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Whether celebrating an unlikely playoff berth or consoling one of their players following a personal hardship, Billsmafia knows only one response.

Raising money.

Bills fans have done it again following Tre’Davious White’s season ending ACL injury. As of Wednesday morning, over $100,000 was donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in White’s name. Many donations were made in $27 dollar increments. That is White’s jersey number.

White is from Shreveport, Louisiana and it made the injury occurring in a game at New Orleans a bit more painful. It might be the only time White gets to play that close to home.

Bills Mafia has raised over $100,000 for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana after Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Thursday. #BillsMafia #Bills @News_8 https://t.co/rpsScj6Hbv — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) December 1, 2021

News of the donations has made its way to the All-Pro corner and via a statement from his agent, White’s has been blown away.

“I am at a loss for words for what Billsmafia has done for me and my hometown. It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way, by giving back to my community.”

The Twitter handle @BillsMafiaBabes originated the donation idea. They, along with Bills fans, were thanked by Martha Marak, the Executive Director of the Foodbank of Northwest Louisiana. The donations will provide for over a million dollars worth of food value.

“These donations come at a time when when food insecurity for our neighbors is high and our inventory is low,” Marak said in a statement. “We appreciate Tre’Davious White’s generosity. We are so honored to have the support from the Bills Mafia Babes.”

White couldn’t finish his first game near his hometown, but it still made a huge difference for his neighbors and his community.