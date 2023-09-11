ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bars across our area served packed houses of Buffalo Bills fans Monday evening, all hoping for a strong start to the season.

The excitement was in the air at Bar-Bill East as the Bills season got underway. The bar, which opened a couple of months ago, hosted its first Bills game, ever. Bar manager Kaitlyn Morse said:

“It’s been amazing, we actually have people waiting outside every day,” she said.

Almost everyone there was raving about the wings. News 8 even got some solid barstool analysis:

“I feel like it’s almost a playoff game at the beginning of the season, it’s 911, never forget, and also it’s a division game. Miami won yesterday, unfortunately,” Justin Moore said from the patio, which he said he loves.

“Josh Allen can’t be the whole team, he’s got to have some role players around him he does that’s going to support what he does and what he brings to the game,” said Steve Humphrey, from a literal barstool. “If they have to depend on him, it’s going to be another long crazy season.”

Bar-Bill East is an official Bills Backers bar, so every game will be on, with sound throughout the season.