Bills fans finally get to see the goofy side of Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs knew Josh Allen had a big arm when he was traded to the Bills.

The veteran wideout had no idea his new quarterback had the big personality to match, even going so far as to call Allen a “goof” in his Thursday afternoon Zoom calls with the media.

“Definitely when you been around him, there’s some kid in there,” said Diggs. “He’s a quarterback, he’s so serious, he leads us, but he also shows us he does have the personality.”

Diggs explaining how Josh Allen is a "goof".

Says looks can be deceiving… talks about he's a big serious, looking guy. Wants to know how big he really is… Allen is off camera… so Diggs asks.



"Hey fatty!! How much you weigh?"



"Hey fatty!! How much you weigh?"

What a fun locker room.

That personality comes out in practice as well, evident in his new choice of practice visor. He decided to wear the visor after seeing Davis Webb wear one during scout team work, and he decided to buy his own.

The clear visor with a pink tint will not be making any in-game appearances because it impairs parts of his vision, but it is a welcome part of practice.

“The guys like it, they make fun of me for it,” said Allen. “People laugh and it’s good fun.”