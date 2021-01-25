Bills fans disappointed, but optimistic about team: ‘It’s going to happen soon, I can feel it’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills season is officially over after 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Sunday night. Despite falling just one game short of Super Bowl LV, the team and its fans are already looking forward to next season.

“I grew up as a Bills fan and it’s all the heartbreak,” said Bills fan Joe Jachlewski. “You know, I was 10-years-old when that field goal didn’t go through. That’s where it started for me, and my whole life it’s been fighting tooth and nail to get back there and ultimately win one. And it’s going to happen soon — I can feel it.”

Josh Allen is less than thrilled with the outcome of tonight's game, but knows the Buffalo Bills are not going away. They beat the odds to get this far, and will do it again.



Take 1:09 out of your night and listen to this reflection. The best is yet to come @News_8 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9LBt2yFw05 — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) January 25, 2021

Although the ultimate goal wasn’t accomplished, the team has changed its reputation in the league. From annual laughing stock to perennial playoff team, Buffalo has a lot to look forward to.

With three playoff appearances in the last four years, the first division title in more than two decades, and being one win away from the Super Bowl, there are things fans and players will cherish about the season that was.

The season ends on a downer for the Bills, but comes with a lot of positives: They found a quarterback, and there’s a direction moving forward that you can believe in with this team.

“It just took so long,” said lifelong Bills fan John Franklin Jr. “I’ve been telling my kids, ‘make sure you enjoy this run because never know when it will happen again.’ The team is just so fun — I don’t want the season to end.”

There will be questions in the offseason: Linebacker Matt Milano is a free agent, along with linemen Jon Feliciano and Darryl Williams. The salary cap will be going down and cap casualties could included receiver John Brown and center Mitch Morese.

But the Bills left 2020 behind and the hopelessness of the past with it. All this team has moving forward is hope.