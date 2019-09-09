Bills fans celebrate season-opening victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t just the return of football season for the Buffalo Bills – Bills fans had their time to shine on Sunday, as well.

And while some fans opted to watch the game from their couch, others went to area bars and restaurants.

Step Out Buffalo hosted their third annual Game Day Bar Crawl as a way to kick off the season opener. More than a dozen Hertel Avenue bars participated in the event.

Now fans are already turning their attention to the rest of the season. Some are playoff-hopefuls, others a predicting a Super Bowl victory.