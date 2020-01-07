Bills fans are right to be upset with refs … but also mostly wrong

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Very few football fan bases watch their team lose a playoff game without searching for a way to blame officiating.

Billsmafia was not immune following the Bills loss to the Texans Saturday. There were three calls that particularly grinded their gears.

One of the three, at least, deserves severe scrutiny.

In overtime, Cody Ford was called an illegal blindside block. The 15-yard penalty turned a choice between a 56 yard field goal try or going on 4th and 5 (the bet here is Sean McDermott takes the latter) into 3rd and 24. After an incompletion, the Bills punted and never touched the ball again.

The rule states a player is not allowed to make forcible contact using the head, shoulders or forearm with the purpose of blocking towards the blocker’s own goal line.

Ford makes contact clearly with the shoulder and is also clearly blocking towards the Buffalo goal line.

The rule was new in 2019 and the league released video before the season to show what would be a foul and what would be legal. The severity of Ford’s play falls in between the examples from the league, but is significantly worse than any of the plays deemed “legal”.

Bills fans also hated that the Texans’ 3rd and 18 conversion in overtime was not stopped before it started for delay of game. The play clock is obviously at zero before the snap.

This is typical for the NFL. Generally, an extra second is allowed for teams to get plays snapped before taking a penalty.

The Bills benefited in the first quarter. Facing a 2nd and 20 inside their own 20 yard line, Josh Allen called a time out well after the play clock struck zero. The Bills were granted the time out and not penalized for delay.

The third example is likely the most egregious and, absolutely, the most head scratching.

DeAndre Carter fielded the opening kickoff of the second half deep in his own end zone. After standing around for a beat or two, he flipped the ball at the referee. Tony Corrente officiated the play as if the ball was alive and signaled “touchdown” when the Bills recovered.

After a conference that included personnel on the field who were not officiating the game, it was ruled that Carter gave himself up and the Texans were awarded a touchback.

Rules say, specifically, a player must “down the ball” in the end zone for a touchback. Separately, a player giving himself up must go to the ground or take a knee. Carter did none of the above.

I watched every Carter touchback from the regular season. Approximately 90 percent of the time, Carter let touchbacks drop in the end zone. By rule, the ball is immediately dead if that happens.

Every single time Carter caught the ball in the end zone, he took a knee to end the play. There are multiple examples of referees waiting for the knee before blowing the kickoff dead.

On the opening kickoff of the season for Houston, Carter caught the kickoff and motioned to take a knee before briefly stopping and straightening up again. He, essentially, double clutched taking a knee. The ref did not signal the play was over until kneecap touched turf.

The only time Carter caught a kickoff and did not take a knee… was against Buffalo in the playoffs.

However, there is an example that may slightly exonerate Carter and the officiating crew in Houston. The Bills even provided it.

When Buffalo hosted Miami, Andre Roberts caught a second quarter kickoff and then turned to walk out of the back of the end zone. The referee for the game, Carl Cheffers, blew his whistle to end the play before Roberts reached the sideline and without Roberts taking a knee.

After reviewing a few dozen touchbacks and the mechanics of how they were officiated, I would argue that the Roberts play against Miami AND the kickoff in the playoffs was officiated incorrectly.

Even if the Carter play in the Wild Card game was called by the book, it would likely not be a touchdown for the Bills.

Carter’s throw to the referee went forward. That makes it an illegal, but still incomplete, forward pass instead of a fumble. Since the penalty occurred in the end zone, it would have been a safety for the Bills and the Bills would have gotten the ball after a Houston free kick.

It’s hard to tell if the correct call would have given the Bills a win, but it sure would have helped.