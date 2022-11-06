EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WROC) — The defense couldn’t stop the run. The offense couldn’t move the ball. And when the clock struck zero, the Bills suffered a troubling 20-17 loss to the Jets.

The loss drops the Bills to 6-2 on the season and 0-2 in the AFC East.

Josh Allen had an uncharacteristically bad performance, failing to lead his team into the end zone in the second half. It’s the second straight week he struggled after having an admittedly poor showing in the second half against the Packers.

Allen threw two inexplicable interceptions, one to Jordan Whitehead on the first drive of the game and the other to Sauce Gardner in the third quarter. Both were thrown directly to the defender and could have been the result of miscommunication. He could have thrown at least two more interceptions if his passes weren’t dropped by the Jets.

He finished with 18 completions on 34 attempts, throwing for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He did run for two touchdowns, including a highlight-reel play featuring an acrobatic somersault in the end zone.

Stefon Diggs had five catches for 93 yards, all in the first half. Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie, the only other two wide receivers to catch a pass, each had two receptions.

For the second straight week, the Bills run defense was a problem as the Jets ran for 174 yards on 34 carries and a touchdown. Tied at 17 with under eight minutes to play in the game, the Jets embarked on a 13-play, 86-yard drive that ended in the game-winning field goal. The Jets ran the ball ten plays for 77 yards on the drive.

The Bills will look to rebound next week on the road as they take on the Minnesota Vikings. With the loss, the Bills now have just a half-game lead on the Jets and Dolphins in the division, with losses to both teams.