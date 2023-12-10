KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — A costly mistake by the Chiefs wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown, giving the Bills a 20-17 win.

Trailing 20-17 with less than two minutes to play, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on a pass deep down the field. Kelce threw it back to Kadarius Toney who took it in for a touchdown. However, Toney lined up offside to start the play, wiping out the score. The Bills forced a turnover on downs to secure the win.

The Bills entered the game at 6-6, likely needing to win four of their final five matchups to have a shot at making the playoffs. Mitch Morse said the game “absolutely” felt like a must-win.

“This is the playoffs for us,” said Josh Allen. “Every game from here on out is that important.”

The Bills offense did not have a stellar day, as they scored just six points in the second half. Allen completed 23 of 42 attempts for 233 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also had ten carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. James Cook was their best skill-position player, with ten carries for 58 yards and five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Stefon Diggs had a tough game, with just four catches for 24 yards on 11 targets. He had two or three drops in the game, some coming at key moments.

Patrick Mahomes went 25 for 43 with 271 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 83 receiving yards on six catches while Rashee Rice caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills scored first, as Allen hit Cook out of the backfield for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 late in the first quarter.

After the Bills’ defense forced a three-and-out, the Bills embarked on a 12-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a six-yard run by Allen. The Bills faced only one third down on the drive, which turned into a fourth-and-one which they converted at the Kansas City 14-yard line.

The Bills were looking for a decisive blow late in the second quarter, but Allen threw an interception across his body which Chamarri Conner picked off. Kansas City took advantage as Jerrick McKinnon ran in a seven-yard touchdown to make it 14-7, where the game stood at halftime.

The Bills had a lengthy drive to open the third quarter, but it stalled in the red zone, leading to a 31-yard Tyler Bass field goal to make it 17-7.

The Cheifs made it a one-score game on the ensuing drive as Mahomes found Rashee Rice in the back of the end zone to make it just a 17-14 game.

The Bills went three-and-out on their next drive, with Stefon Diggs dropping a contested catch on third down. However, the Bills’ defense forced a turnover as Christian Benford forced a fumble which was recovered by Taron Johnson.

The Bills couldn’t capitalize, going three-and-out for the second straight drive. The Chiefs kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive to tie the game up at 17.

The two teams exchanged punts, giving the Bills the ball with 6:57 left in the game.

The Bills moved into Kansas City territory on a 25-yard catch by Deonte Harty on third and six. They got a first down on a penalty with 2:17 left, but went incomplete pass, incomplete pass, short completion to force fourth down at the Kansas City 21-yard line at the two-minute warning. Tyler Bass made a 39-yard field goal to give the Bills a 20-17 lead with 1:54 remaining.

The Bills were able to stop the Chiefs on fourth down after their penalty wiped out a touchdown, ending the game.

The Bills at 7-6 remain in the playoff hunt and will host the Dallas Cowboys next week.