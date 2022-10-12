ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills opened the practice window for Tre’Davious White on Wednesday which means Buffalo has 21 days to decide if he will be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List. In almost every case the player is activated to the 53-man roster.

Sean McDermott made it clear that White will not play against the Chiefs and the Bills are going to take it slow. But it was still good to have him back.

“We’re just going to take it 1, not only 1 practice at a time, but one play at a time in practice and just go from there,” said McDermott. “So let’s just crawl before we walk.”

White practiced for the first time this year after tearing his ACL against the Saints last Thanksgiving Day.

“Walking out and taking the field with Tre was a blessing,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “I’m happy for him and I’m happy for our trainers that have done a good job of getting that kid ready.”

The six-year vet was the Bills first round pick in 2017 and was named to the All-Pro team in 2019. Both Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford had never practiced with White before and were in awe of his presence.

“Him cheering on others is very inspirational,” said Elam. “A guy who’s been injured for this long it’s easy for him to be down or just figure his way back. But he was full of energy.”

“He brings so much joy and energy,” said Benford. “Especially the energy part because he’s so loud. He’s so loud and confident and giddy. It was pretty cool to watch him.”

It was clear from the few moments media got to watch practice that White was incredibly excited and enthusiastic about returning to the practice field and his teammates were sharing in some of that emotion. Sean McDermott is making sure that his team is keeping that reaction under control.

“The rest of the team needs to keep their eyes in front of them this week,” said McDermott.

Buffalo has a bye following this week’s game against the Chiefs. The Bills will host the Green Bay Packers on October 30th.