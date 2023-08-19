PITTSBURGH, PA (WROC) — In their second preseason game of the year, the Bills fell short to the Steelers 27-15. Buffalo found themselves in an early hole and never were able to recover.

It was a sloppy game for the Bills as they committed 13 penalties for 93 yards. Buffalo also threw three interceptions and coughed up a fumble.

On Pittsburgh’s first drive of the game, Jaylen Warren housed a 62-yard run to put the Steelers on top 7-0. After a quick three and out from the Buffalo offense, Kenny Pickett connected with Pat Freiermuth for a 25-yard score on the next play from scrimmage.

Josh Allen saw his first action this preseason and finished 7-for-10 for 64 yards. Matt Barkley was next in at quarterback and had a rough showing. The USC product went 7-for-12 for 93 passing yards while turning the ball over four times.

One of the few bright spots for the Bills offense was rookie tight end, Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo’s first-round pick led the team with three catches and 45 receiving yards.

The Bills will conclude their preseason next Saturday against the Chicago Bears. The game will take place at Soldier Field at 1 p.m.