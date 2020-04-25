Live Now
Bills draft Iowa DE AJ Epenesa in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft

Buffalo Bills

Bills get need and value with edge rusher not expected to last into second round.

SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 27: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) looks on before the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl football game between the USC Trojans and the Iowa Hawkeyes on December 27, 2019 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills selected Iowa defensive end AJ Epenesa with the 54th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The Bills sat out the first night of the draft after trading their first-round pick to the Vikings for Stefon Diggs and were still able to get a top talent in round two.

Epenesa is a junior from the Hawkeyes, who recorded 10 or more sacks his final two years in college. He had 10.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and 11.5 in 2019. He forced four fumbles each of those seasons.

Epenesa was named a second-team AP All-American last season and was first-team all-conference.

The Iowa DE was not expected to last this long and was projected to be a first-round pick in many mock drafts. At 6’5″, 275 pounds, his 5.04 40-yard dash time could have contributed to his fall.

The Bills were able to draft for talent and need with their first pick. With Shaq Lawson leaving for the Dolphins in the free agency, the Bills were able to potentially replace some of his pass-rushing prowess and add another body to their defensive line unit.

Epenesa also adds youth to a group filled with veterans, with Trent Murphy (29), Jerry Hughes (31), and Mario Addison (32) among the Bills defensive ends on the roster.

