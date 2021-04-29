Bills add pass rusher with local ties: Greg Rousseau from University of Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 21: Gregory Rousseau #15 of the Miami Hurricanes sacks David Moore #2 of the Central Michigan Chippewas in the first half against the at Hard Rock Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WROC) — With the 30th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected defensive end Greg Rousseau from the University of Miami.

The newest Bill has ties to Buffalo. Rousseau’s brother was born there while his family lived there for a few years. He still has family living in the area.

Rousseau led the ACC in sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019 with 15.5. He also recorded 19.5 tackles for loss. He only played one season for the Hurricanes, opting out in 2020.

“It’s a blessing they believe in me. They told me they liked me and things just worked out and I’m so happy and grateful it did.” said Rousseau. “I’m so excited to be a Buffalo Bill. Bills Mafia all the way.”

The 6’7”, 266 pound edge rusher impressed Bills general manager Brandon Beane from day one, despite not playing last season.

“He’s growing into his body and got a knack for getting to the quarterback,” said Beane. “Greg is an instinct player. It was the pick we wanted and it fell our way.”

Beane says Rousseau was still involved with Miami football from afar.



"He stayed in touch with his teammates, he was watching tape, he missed it. Anyone who opted out, we wanted to understand what their reason was."



Rousseau spent the football season working out and making sure his family stayed safe during the pandemic. Beane added it was especially important to get a pass rusher with two new quarterbacks in the AFC East.

Seen as the future of the Bills defensive edge rushers, Rousseau will have the opportunity to learn under veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison with A.J Epenesa. Beane expects Rousseau will impact the rotation as a rookie.

“I’m a player that’s bringing it from day one,” said Rousseau. “I’m someone who’s going to give high effort at all time. I rely on my motor, but I want to get my technique better and prove myself to my teammates.”