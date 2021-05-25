Bills discuss vaccines during voluntary OTAs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is a very personal decision, but has sparked ongoing conversations in Orchard Park.

Head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane, as well as Kim and Terry Pegula are all fully vaccinated, all for different reasons. Their one common goal is a return to normalcy in the NFL.

“It all starts with respect,” said McDermott. “You always want to respect people’s position on things.”

McDermott did not shy away from discussing how COVID-19 impacted the Bills season last year, mainly the Arizona game. Most of the starting corners tested positive for the virus, and it affected the game.

“I’m not going to mix that with personal decisions or personal life part of it but it does impact our situation here when you look at it,” said McDermott. “We experienced it last year and you see it happening with other teams in other sports, so it is something we’re going to have to deal with at some point.”

When asked about his own vaccination status, Josh Allen decided to keep that in-house. Allen sparked controversy during a TV appearance earlier this offseason when he shared why he was choosing to not get vaccinated at that time. Now, he just wants every one to make the right decision for them.

“What the right answer is, we don’t know,” said Allen. “We’re trying to get to a conclusion. We’re letting everyone make their own personal decisions on this matter.”

The NFL currently does not have a mandate on how many players per team must be vaccinated.