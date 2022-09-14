ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — There are lots of good coaches in Buffalo, as we saw again in week 1. One of the most underrated might be defensive backs coach John Butler.

The Bills coaching staff has groomed successful corners with unlikely origins. Seventh round pick Dane Jackson is the starter on one side. Sixth rounder Christian Benford rotating on the other. This is after four years of undrafted free agent Levi Wallace being a regular starter.

The secret is educating the players about more than just the X’s and O’s.

“I feel like the way JB (John Butler) is, the way McDermott and the coach Frazier is they do a good job of investing in the players and caring about the player,” said Jackson. “So we always know that no matter what they want us to get better so that’s get in your mind that you need to get better every single day.”

Sean McDermott said it starts with the players and kind of people that Brandon Beane bring into the building.

“I want to give credit there first,” said McDermott. “Then I believe we have teachers, coaches that A, care about the players and B, know how to develop the players we have.”

Jackson said that Butler wants to make sure that the rookie and second year players get to practice early.

“It’s just those little things that get you ready to play,” said Jackson. “So when your time comes they don’t have to go nowhere else. They can keep it in house.”

Jackson stated he is taking on some of that mentorship role this season in his third year with the Bills because he knows the rookies on the other side have a lot being thrown at them and they’re doing a lot of thinking. He offered simple advice to the rookies.

“Take a step back, realize where you’re at and enjoy it,” said Jackson.