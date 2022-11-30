ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the Bills announced Wednesday.

During the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, Oliver had six tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, two tackle-for-losses, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a safety. The Bills won 28-25 against the Lions.

In three Thanksgiving games, Oliver recorded 14 tackles, three-and-a-half sacks, three tackle-for-losses, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a safety.

The Bills said Oliver became one of four players in the last 10 seasons to record a sack, forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a safety in one game. The other three players include Khalil Mack, Justin Houston, and Cameron Wake.

This is the first time in Oliver’s career that he was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Last week, the honor went to Bills linebacker Matt Milano during the team’s victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills will be facing the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Thursday at 8:15 p.m.