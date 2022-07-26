PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – Kingsley Jonathan’s family is back in Lagos, Nigeria cheering him on as he tries to make the Bills roster, even if they aren’t familiar with the NFL.

“My family back home, they don’t understand the magnitude of it,” said Jonathan. “So I tried to explain to them as much as I could but they were excited.”

Before signing with the Bills earlier this offseason as an undrafted free agent, Jonathan played at Syracuse where he racked up 21.5 TFL’s and 10.5 sacks in his five year career.

Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, Jonathan says that he was a good basketball player. As a result, his parents felt that he would be better off taking his skills to the United States.

But that meant at 15 years old he would be leaving his family behind.

“It was pretty tough,” said Jonathan. “But I had one goal in mind. Just to make it to the NBA.”

But everything went left once he arrived on American soil. The host family that took Jonathan was alleged to be a part of an FBI human trafficking scheme.

“We were sharing a room,” said Jonathan. “Me and like six other guys from different countries. All we did was play AAU basketball, do chores. We did a lot of stuff except go to school.”

Yes, Jonathan’s first year in the US he didn’t go to school. However, one of his friend’s parents saw the situation he was in and decided to adopt him.

From there, he found the game of football, the American version.

“I didn’t even know what football was until I got here,” said Jonathan. “It was a sport where I was just running around. Just hitting people, line back up, run around. Hit somebody. Line back up. I don’t know what I was doing I was just running around.”

Once he realized that he was good at football, the Nigeria native began to invest more time in the game. He started to spend more hours on the field to hone his craft and even studied film of great players in the NFL such as his current teammate, Von Miller.

Jonathan hasn’t seen his family since migrated to the United States and they have never seen him play football. In fact, his parents had to buy an iPhone just to be able to see his face.

He says his mother and father are why he keeps going and he’s motivated to one day repay them.

“This is because of them and the sacrifices they’ve made,” said Jonathan. “I’m here because of them and I hope I can keep making them proud.”