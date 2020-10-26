Bills defense shows much needed spark against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 25: Jerry Hughes #55 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets in the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 25, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After a lackluster first few games, the Bills defense finally got back into their groove.

“I think it was huge. I think it was big for our confidence,” Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said.

For the first time in at least 20 years, the Bills only allowed four yards of defense in the second half. Rookie Dane Jackson’s interception just before the end of the first half got the momentum rolling.

“At halftime we talked about getting off the field on third down,” said Hughes. “We knew they were going to continue to attack us in the run game so up front we said we’ve gotta stop the run, and then we knew our secondary was going to come down on the third down. For us, it was just figuring out a way to stop that run and we were able to do that and get off the field on third down.”

Stopping the run was a struggle in the first half, as the Jets racked up 82 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground.

“The second half kind of gives you a picture of how we want to be on defense,” said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. “That first half we had to settle down, they had a little success but you gotta come ready to play every week no matter who you’re playing.”

“They had a couple good drives going and we just had to regroup, talk as a defense to get things corrected. It’s just a true testament to the guys on this team, a lot of guys got after it today and it showed.”

Jerry Hughes had a monster game tonight after admitting his own weaknesses following Monday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, especially when it came to pressuring the quarterback. Hughes totaled two of the Bills six sacks on Sam Darnold, and recorded his first interception since college.

“In the second half we came out with a new objective, new goal, we weren’t going to allow them any more points and we were gonna try to do our best to get off the field and when you challenge us like that we answer that call,” said Hughes. “I was really happy to see us on the defensive side of the ball figuring out ways to get off the field on third down and going out there and just playing fast.”