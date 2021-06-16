Bills defense, rookies shine in second day of minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The defense stole the show today on the field at Highmark Stadium as the Bills held their second and final day of minicamp.

Pass breakups, interceptions, and strong coverage were all hallmarks of Wednesday’s OTA from both veteran starters and players down the depth chart. Matt Milano feels as though the team is catching up to speed.

“Right now we’re way ahead of the game, because guys aren’t concerned about the playbook,” said Milano. “We know the playbook, it’s about getting those small details to get plays tuned up and help the team win.”

For rookies who do not know the playbook as well, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham have been hitting their stride and impressing the veterans.

“They’ve been great,” said Milano. “We don’t got the pads on so you don’t see the physical side of it, but from a speed and quickness standpoint, those guys are balling out.”