CHICAGO, Ill. (WROC) — The Bills ended the preseason on a high note, taking down the Bears 24-21.

After a rough showing last week against the Steelers, where the team trailed 27-0 entering the fourth quarter, the Bills starters looked much better against Chicago.

Josh Allen led a 12-play, 72-yard touchdown drive in his only action of the day. The Bills offense marched down the field behind a pair of catches from Deonte Harty and Stefon Diggs, with both grabs by Diggs coming on third down.

The highlight of Allen’s day came on a cross-body throw to Gabe Davis while scrambling to right to collect a first down. Two plays later, Damien Harris punched it in down on the goal line for the first drive of the game.

Josh Allen finished the day five for seven on 47 passing yards. James Cook had five rushes for 23 yards while Harris had seven carries for 25 yards and a score.

The Buffalo first-team defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game. Christian Benford got the start at cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White and looked good, forcing an incompletion on third down on the first drive of the game.

Dane Jackson entered the game for White, leaving Kaiir Elam as the fourth man in. This is the second straight game that the 2022 first-round pick entered fourth. At MLB, Tyrel Dodson and AJ Klein split time with Terrel Bernard still out with a hamstring injury.

With Matt Barkley sitting out due to an elbow injury, Kyle Allen got all of the snaps at backup quarterback.

The turnover issues plagued the backup quarterback room again as Kyle Allen threw an interception and lost another fumble in the game. He ended the day 18 for 34 for 162 passing yards and a touchdown. Quintin Morris caught a touchdown late in the second quarter on a beautiful pass from Allen.

The highlight of the second half was a bulldozing run by running back Darrynton Evans, as he brushed off five defenders en route for a 35-yard touchdown.

Special teams were an issue for the Bills once again. Tyler Scott returned a kickoff 56 yards for the Bears in the second quarter, Tyler Bass was wide right on a 43-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, and Sam Martin had a punt blocked late in the game after Tyrell Shavers missed a block.

Next up for the Bills is their regular season opener against the New York Jets. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium on Monday, September 11th.