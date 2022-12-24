CHICAGO, IL (WROC) — It wasn’t always pretty. But the Buffalo Bills knocked off the Chicago Bears 35-13. The win crowned the Bills as AFC East champs for the 3rd season in a row.

The kickoff temperature at Soldier Field was nine degrees making it the coldest road game for the Bills since at least 1967. With the weather and wind playing a factor, the Bills relied on a rushing attack led by James Cook and Devin Singletary.

Buffalo ran for a season-high 254 yards to go along with three scores on the ground. Singletary led the way with 106 rushing yards. His first game over the century mark all season long. Cook wasn’t too far behind 99 yards himself.

Josh Allen didn’t have his best day at the office completing 15 of his 26 passes for 172 yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. QB1 also added 41 yards and rushing score as well.

After letting the Bears walk down the field for the opening score, the Bills defense played stellar holding Chicago to just 80 rushing yards. Buffalo also contained second-year quarterback Justin Fields to just 11 rushing yards, well below his season average.

Next up for the Bills (12-3) is a date with the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday, January 2nd.